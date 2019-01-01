QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Uonlive Corp is a shell company. It has acquired Asia Image Investing Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, specializing in trade and consulting in Hong Kong.

Uonlive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uonlive (UOLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uonlive (OTCPK: UOLI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uonlive's (UOLI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uonlive.

Q

What is the target price for Uonlive (UOLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uonlive

Q

Current Stock Price for Uonlive (UOLI)?

A

The stock price for Uonlive (OTCPK: UOLI) is $4.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:48:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uonlive (UOLI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uonlive.

Q

When is Uonlive (OTCPK:UOLI) reporting earnings?

A

Uonlive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uonlive (UOLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uonlive.

Q

What sector and industry does Uonlive (UOLI) operate in?

A

Uonlive is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.