UOL Group (OTC:UOLGY), Dividends

UOL Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UOL Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for UOL Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on May 24, 2012.
There are no upcoming dividends for UOL Group (UOLGY). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2012 and was $0.46
There are no upcoming dividends for UOL Group (UOLGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on May 24, 2012
UOL Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UOL Group (UOLGY) was $0.46 and was paid out next on May 24, 2012.
Browse dividends on all stocks.