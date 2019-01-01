ñol

UOL Group
(OTCPK:UOLGY)
21.89
0.3155[1.46%]
At close: Jun 3
22.52
0.6300[2.88%]
After Hours: 9:00AM EDT
Day High/Low21.53 - 21.89
52 Week High/Low19.32 - 22.6
Open / Close21.53 / 21.89
Float / Outstanding- / 211.1M
Vol / Avg.0.7K / 1.5K
Mkt Cap4.6B
P/E20.68
50d Avg. Price20.94
Div / Yield0.43/1.98%
Payout Ratio40.9
EPS0.62
Total Float-

UOL Group (OTC:UOLGY), Dividends

UOL Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UOL Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Apr 27, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UOL Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UOL Group (UOLGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UOL Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on May 24, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own UOL Group (UOLGY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UOL Group (UOLGY). The last dividend payout was on May 24, 2012 and was $0.46

Q
How much per share is the next UOL Group (UOLGY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for UOL Group (UOLGY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.46 on May 24, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for UOL Group (OTCPK:UOLGY)?
A

UOL Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for UOL Group (UOLGY) was $0.46 and was paid out next on May 24, 2012.

