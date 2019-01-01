QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.3 - 8
Mkt Cap
37.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
1135.19
EPS
0
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
United Express Inc is engaged in providing service for long and short distance logistics for clients in the company's target market area. The firm offers various services such as logistics, commodities freight and transportation, carriers, consistent fleet, and other related services. It generates its revenue from transportation service and logistics.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United Express Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Express (UNXP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Express (OTCQB: UNXP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United Express's (UNXP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Express.

Q

What is the target price for United Express (UNXP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Express

Q

Current Stock Price for United Express (UNXP)?

A

The stock price for United Express (OTCQB: UNXP) is $2.41 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:23:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Express (UNXP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Express.

Q

When is United Express (OTCQB:UNXP) reporting earnings?

A

United Express does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Express (UNXP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Express.

Q

What sector and industry does United Express (UNXP) operate in?

A

United Express is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.