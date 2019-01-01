QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Uni-Pixel Inc is a US-based technology company. It is engaged in design, development, and marketing of high-performance metal mesh capacitive touch sensors and hard coat resin for flexible electronics and automotive industries. The company operates under the brand name of XTouch sensors and Diamond Guard resins. Its maximum revenue generating product is XTouch sensors. The XTouch touch screens products are primarily manufactured in its facility in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Uni-Pixel Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uni-Pixel (OTCEM: UNXLQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Uni-Pixel's (UNXLQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uni-Pixel.

Q

What is the target price for Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uni-Pixel

Q

Current Stock Price for Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ)?

A

The stock price for Uni-Pixel (OTCEM: UNXLQ) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:37:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uni-Pixel.

Q

When is Uni-Pixel (OTCEM:UNXLQ) reporting earnings?

A

Uni-Pixel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uni-Pixel.

Q

What sector and industry does Uni-Pixel (UNXLQ) operate in?

A

Uni-Pixel is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.