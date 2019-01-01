ñol

Unity Bancorp
(NASDAQ:UNTY)
29.39
0.12[0.41%]
At close: Jun 3
29.37
-0.0200[-0.07%]
After Hours: 9:30AM EDT
Day High/Low29.18 - 29.43
52 Week High/Low21.32 - 31.37
Open / Close29.18 / 29.39
Float / Outstanding7.4M / 10.5M
Vol / Avg.29.2K / 34.9K
Mkt Cap308.4M
P/E8.45
50d Avg. Price28.4
Div / Yield0.44/1.50%
Payout Ratio10.92
EPS0.87
Total Float7.4M

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY), Dividends

Unity Bancorp issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Unity Bancorp generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.40%

Annual Dividend

$0.4

Last Dividend

Mar 11

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Unity Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Unity Bancorp (UNTY) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 28, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Unity Bancorp (UNTY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Unity Bancorp ($UNTY) will be on June 24, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Unity Bancorp (UNTY) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Unity Bancorp (UNTY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Unity Bancorp (UNTY) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)?
A

The most current yield for Unity Bancorp (UNTY) is 1.52% and is payable next on June 24, 2022

