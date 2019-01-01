ñol

Unit (OTC:UNTC), Key Statistics

Unit (OTC: UNTC) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
566.1M
Trailing P/E
84.08
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
5.27
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1
Price / Book (mrq)
4.54
Price / EBITDA
2.66
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
2.14
Earnings Yield
1.19%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
- -
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
14.08
Tangible Book value per share
14.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
248M
Total Assets
389.6M
Total Liabilities
- -
Profitability
Net income Growth
- -
Gross Margin
34.5%
Net Margin
-24.89%
EBIT Margin
31.04%
EBITDA Margin
37.02%
Operating Margin
31.04%