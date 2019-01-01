United Company RUSAL International PJSC produces aluminium and aluminium products. Its products are primary aluminium, aluminium alloys, high purity aluminium, wire rod, foil and packaging, aluminium powder, bauxite and alumina, silicon, gallium, corundum and aluminium protectors. The Aluminium segment is a key revenue driver, covers the production and sale of primary aluminium and related products. Alumina segment encompasses mining and refining of bauxite into alumina and sale of alumina. The Energy segment comprises mining and sale of coal and generation and transmission of electricity produced from various sources. Mining and metals segment consists of equity investments in Norilsk Nickel.