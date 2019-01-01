QQQ
United Company RUSAL International PJSC produces aluminium and aluminium products. Its products are primary aluminium, aluminium alloys, high purity aluminium, wire rod, foil and packaging, aluminium powder, bauxite and alumina, silicon, gallium, corundum and aluminium protectors. The Aluminium segment is a key revenue driver, covers the production and sale of primary aluminium and related products. Alumina segment encompasses mining and refining of bauxite into alumina and sale of alumina. The Energy segment comprises mining and sale of coal and generation and transmission of electricity produced from various sources. Mining and metals segment consists of equity investments in Norilsk Nickel.

United Co RUSAL Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Co RUSAL Intl (UNRIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Co RUSAL Intl (OTCGM: UNRIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Co RUSAL Intl's (UNRIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Co RUSAL Intl.

Q

What is the target price for United Co RUSAL Intl (UNRIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Co RUSAL Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for United Co RUSAL Intl (UNRIF)?

A

The stock price for United Co RUSAL Intl (OTCGM: UNRIF) is $0.918 last updated Today at 2:50:24 PM.

Q

Does United Co RUSAL Intl (UNRIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Co RUSAL Intl.

Q

When is United Co RUSAL Intl (OTCGM:UNRIF) reporting earnings?

A

United Co RUSAL Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Co RUSAL Intl (UNRIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Co RUSAL Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does United Co RUSAL Intl (UNRIF) operate in?

A

United Co RUSAL Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.