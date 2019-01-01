QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
18.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
41.89
EPS
0
Shares
655.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 2:11PM
Benzinga - May 24, 2021, 7:34AM
Unique Logistics International Inc is a logistics and freight forwarding company. Its services include Air Freight, Ocean Freight, Customs Brokerage, Insurance, Domestic Distribution, and DDP & Fiscal Representation.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unique Logistics Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unique Logistics Intl (UNQL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unique Logistics Intl (OTCPK: UNQL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unique Logistics Intl's (UNQL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unique Logistics Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Unique Logistics Intl (UNQL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unique Logistics Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Unique Logistics Intl (UNQL)?

A

The stock price for Unique Logistics Intl (OTCPK: UNQL) is $0.02865 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unique Logistics Intl (UNQL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unique Logistics Intl.

Q

When is Unique Logistics Intl (OTCPK:UNQL) reporting earnings?

A

Unique Logistics Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unique Logistics Intl (UNQL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unique Logistics Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Unique Logistics Intl (UNQL) operate in?

A

Unique Logistics Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.