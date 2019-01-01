Uniper SE is a Germany-based energy generation and energy trading company. The firm operates through three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The European Generation segment generates power and owns coal, gas, oil and combined gas and steam power plants, hydroelectric power plants, nuclear power stations in Sweden, a biomass plant in France, as well as solar and wind power facilities; the Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and the Russian Power Generation segment comprises power generation business of Uniper Group in Russia. The Global Commodities segment is responsible for a large majority of revenue.