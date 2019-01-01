QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks

Analyst Ratings

UNB Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UNB (UNPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UNB (OTCEM: UNPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UNB's (UNPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UNB.

Q

What is the target price for UNB (UNPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UNB

Q

Current Stock Price for UNB (UNPA)?

A

The stock price for UNB (OTCEM: UNPA) is $130 last updated Fri Nov 05 2021 15:34:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UNB (UNPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UNB.

Q

When is UNB (OTCEM:UNPA) reporting earnings?

A

UNB does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UNB (UNPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UNB.

Q

What sector and industry does UNB (UNPA) operate in?

A

UNB is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.