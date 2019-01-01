ñol

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), Key Statistics

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
173.6B
Trailing P/E
21.29
Forward P/E
19.16
PE Ratio (TTM)
21.62
PEG Ratio (TTM)
1.95
Price / Sales (ttm)
6.39
Price / Book (mrq)
11.82
Price / EBITDA
11.84
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.19
Earnings Yield
4.7%
Price change 1 M
1.02
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
1.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
18.94
Tangible Book value per share
18.94
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
52.2B
Total Assets
64.1B
Total Liabilities
52.2B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.22
Gross Margin
46.31%
Net Margin
27.82%
EBIT Margin
41.37%
EBITDA Margin
50.84%
Operating Margin
40.56%