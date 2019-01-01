QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
UNIDEN HOLDINGS CORP is a Japan-based electronics manufacturing company. It is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sale of different radio communications equipment, cordless telephone, voice over internet protocol telephone and digital home electronics product.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

UNIDEN HOLDINGS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UNIDEN HOLDINGS (UNNCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UNIDEN HOLDINGS (OTCPK: UNNCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UNIDEN HOLDINGS's (UNNCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UNIDEN HOLDINGS.

Q

What is the target price for UNIDEN HOLDINGS (UNNCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UNIDEN HOLDINGS

Q

Current Stock Price for UNIDEN HOLDINGS (UNNCF)?

A

The stock price for UNIDEN HOLDINGS (OTCPK: UNNCF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UNIDEN HOLDINGS (UNNCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UNIDEN HOLDINGS.

Q

When is UNIDEN HOLDINGS (OTCPK:UNNCF) reporting earnings?

A

UNIDEN HOLDINGS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UNIDEN HOLDINGS (UNNCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UNIDEN HOLDINGS.

Q

What sector and industry does UNIDEN HOLDINGS (UNNCF) operate in?

A

UNIDEN HOLDINGS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.