There is no Press for this Ticker
Tritent International Agriculture Inc is a holding company. The company is in the dairy market with its trademarked Union Milk brand of dairy products, including baby formula and whole milk powder. The Company is also focused on the real estate sector and is actively seeking to acquire, lease, manage and develop real estate assets.

Tritent International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Tritent International (UNMK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Tritent International (OTCPK: UNMK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Tritent International's (UNMK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Tritent International.

Q

What is the target price for Tritent International (UNMK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Tritent International

Q

Current Stock Price for Tritent International (UNMK)?

A

The stock price for Tritent International (OTCPK: UNMK) is $0.04985 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:49:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Tritent International (UNMK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Tritent International.

Q

When is Tritent International (OTCPK:UNMK) reporting earnings?

A

Tritent International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Tritent International (UNMK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Tritent International.

Q

What sector and industry does Tritent International (UNMK) operate in?

A

Tritent International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.