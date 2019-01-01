ñol

Unum
(NYSE:UNM)
36.275
-0.365[-1.00%]
At close: Jun 3
36.28
0.0050[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low36.15 - 36.86
52 Week High/Low22.25 - 36.94
Open / Close36.63 / 36.28
Float / Outstanding155.2M / 201.1M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.4M
Mkt Cap7.3B
P/E8.03
50d Avg. Price33.38
Div / Yield1.2/3.31%
Payout Ratio26.22
EPS1.25
Total Float155.2M

Unum (NYSE:UNM), Key Statistics

Unum (NYSE: UNM) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
10.6B
Trailing P/E
8.03
Forward P/E
7.4
PE Ratio (TTM)
7.59
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.63
Price / Book (mrq)
0.69
Price / EBITDA
- -
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
- -
Earnings Yield
12.46%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
-0.01
Beta
1.49
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
52.83
Tangible Book value per share
51.08
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
55.8B
Total Assets
66.5B
Total Liabilities
55.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.66
Gross Margin
- -
Net Margin
8.58%
EBIT Margin
12.15%
EBITDA Margin
- -
Operating Margin
- -