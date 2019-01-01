ñol

Unilever Indonesia
(OTCPK:UNLRF)
0.3347
00
At close: Jun 2
0.3458
0.0111[3.32%]
After Hours: 9:23AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.24 - 0.4
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 38.1B
Vol / Avg.- / 36.2K
Mkt Cap12.8B
P/E30.69
50d Avg. Price0.3
Div / Yield0.01/2.74%
Payout Ratio104.4
EPS53
Total Float-

Unilever Indonesia (OTC:UNLRF), Key Statistics

Unilever Indonesia (OTC: UNLRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
12.6B
Trailing P/E
30.69
Forward P/E
29.24
PE Ratio (TTM)
30.69
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
4.64
Price / Book (mrq)
29.17
Price / EBITDA
21.81
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
22.47
Earnings Yield
3.26%
Price change 1 M
1.03
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
0.24
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
0.01
Tangible Book value per share
0.01
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
14T
Total Assets
20.4T
Total Liabilities
14T
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.19
Gross Margin
48.65%
Net Margin
18.65%
EBIT Margin
24.37%
EBITDA Margin
25.34%
Operating Margin
24.37%