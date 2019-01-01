ñol

Universal Infotainment (OTC:UNIV), Dividends

Universal Infotainment issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Universal Infotainment generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Universal Infotainment Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Universal Infotainment (UNIV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Infotainment.

Q
What date did I need to own Universal Infotainment (UNIV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Infotainment.

Q
How much per share is the next Universal Infotainment (UNIV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Infotainment.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Universal Infotainment (OTCEM:UNIV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Infotainment.

