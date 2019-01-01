Uni-Select Inc is a distributor of automotive products and paint and related products for motor vehicles. The company operates in FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group and The Parts Alliance UK segments. FinishMaster US is engaged in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products. Canadian Automotive Group is involved in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts, including refinish and industrial paint and related products and the Parts Alliance segment is engaged in the distribution of automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts, serving local and national customers across the United Kingdom. The company derives majority of revenue from FinishMaster US segment.