ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
UniFirst
(NYSE:UNF)
171.52
1.35[0.79%]
At close: Jun 3
171.53
0.0100[0.01%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low168.34 - 171.58
52 Week High/Low156.04 - 242.8
Open / Close168.34 / 171.53
Float / Outstanding12.6M / 18.8M
Vol / Avg.54.6K / 73.1K
Mkt Cap3.2B
P/E25.3
50d Avg. Price170.4
Div / Yield1.2/0.70%
Payout Ratio15.49
EPS1.02
Total Float12.6M

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), Dividends

UniFirst issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash UniFirst generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.62%

Annual Dividend

$1.2

Last Dividend

Mar 9

Next Dividend

Jun 7
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

UniFirst Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next UniFirst (UNF) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 6, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own UniFirst (UNF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for UniFirst ($UNF) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of UniFirst (UNF) shares by June 8, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next UniFirst (UNF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for UniFirst (UNF) will be on June 7, 2022 and will be $0.30

Q
What is the dividend yield for UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)?
A

The most current yield for UniFirst (UNF) is 0.69% and is payable next on June 29, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.