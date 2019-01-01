QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.95 - 7.41
Mkt Cap
22M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
3M
Outstanding
Unex Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unex Holdings (UNEX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unex Holdings (OTCPK: UNEX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unex Holdings's (UNEX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unex Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Unex Holdings (UNEX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unex Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Unex Holdings (UNEX)?

A

The stock price for Unex Holdings (OTCPK: UNEX) is $7.41 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 19:31:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Unex Holdings (UNEX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Unex Holdings.

Q

When is Unex Holdings (OTCPK:UNEX) reporting earnings?

A

Unex Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unex Holdings (UNEX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unex Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Unex Holdings (UNEX) operate in?

A

Unex Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.