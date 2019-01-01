ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Unicharm
(OTCPK:UNCHF)
33.43
0.392[1.19%]
At close: Jun 3
35.7667
2.3367[6.99%]
After Hours: 12:37AM EDT
Day High/Low33.43 - 33.75
52 Week High/Low31.48 - 46.47
Open / Close33.75 / 33.43
Float / Outstanding- / 596.6M
Vol / Avg.7.5K / 3.1K
Mkt Cap19.9B
P/E37.39
50d Avg. Price34.35
Div / Yield0.33/0.98%
Payout Ratio30.94
EPS28.22
Total Float-

Unicharm (OTC:UNCHF), Key Statistics

Unicharm (OTC: UNCHF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
17.5B
Trailing P/E
37.39
Forward P/E
33.56
PE Ratio (TTM)
37.39
PEG Ratio (TTM)
9.13
Price / Sales (ttm)
3.23
Price / Book (mrq)
4.41
Price / EBITDA
16.27
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
14.25
Earnings Yield
2.67%
Price change 1 M
0.97
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.56
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
7.57
Tangible Book value per share
6.41
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
354.1B
Total Assets
1T
Total Liabilities
354.1B
Profitability
Net income Growth
-0.16
Gross Margin
37.39%
Net Margin
8.23%
EBIT Margin
15.82%
EBITDA Margin
20.56%
Operating Margin
14.69%