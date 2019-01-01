Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), Dividends

Union Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Union Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.
There are no upcoming dividends for Union Bankshares (UNB). The last dividend payout was on May 5, 2022 and was $0.35
There are no upcoming dividends for Union Bankshares (UNB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on May 5, 2022
The most current yield for Union Bankshares (UNB) is 4.46% and is payable next on May 5, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.