ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Union Bankshares
(NASDAQ:UNB)
28.79
0.31[1.09%]
At close: Jun 3
32.34
3.5500[12.33%]
After Hours: 4:03PM EDT
Day High/Low28.05 - 28.73
52 Week High/Low27.39 - 37.99
Open / Close28.73 / 28.05
Float / Outstanding4M / 4.5M
Vol / Avg.1.7K / 2.8K
Mkt Cap129.4M
P/E9.91
50d Avg. Price30.07
Div / Yield1.4/4.99%
Payout Ratio47.35
EPS0.55
Total Float4M

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB), Dividends

Union Bankshares issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Union Bankshares generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.46%

Annual Dividend

$1.4

Last Dividend

Apr 30

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Union Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Union Bankshares (UNB) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Union Bankshares (UNB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Union Bankshares (UNB). The last dividend payout was on May 5, 2022 and was $0.35

Q
How much per share is the next Union Bankshares (UNB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Union Bankshares (UNB). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.35 on May 5, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB)?
A

The most current yield for Union Bankshares (UNB) is 4.46% and is payable next on May 5, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.