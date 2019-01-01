Union Andina De Cementos SAA is a Peruvian producer of cement . It produces various types of Portland cement sold under Andino, Sol, Apu, and Atlas brands. The company also operates a hardware store network to facilitate the sale of UNACEM cement. Other business ventures are Hatun-Sol, a microfinancing company offering loans in the form of construction materials and labour and transport of materials to the building site to the self-build sector, and Duravia, a concrete pavement solution to compete with traditional asphalt surfacing.