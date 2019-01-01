QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
1.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Union Andina De Cementos SAA is a Peruvian producer of cement . It produces various types of Portland cement sold under Andino, Sol, Apu, and Atlas brands. The company also operates a hardware store network to facilitate the sale of UNACEM cement. Other business ventures are Hatun-Sol, a microfinancing company offering loans in the form of construction materials and labour and transport of materials to the building site to the self-build sector, and Duravia, a concrete pavement solution to compete with traditional asphalt surfacing.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Union Andina De Cementos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Union Andina De Cementos (UNADF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Andina De Cementos (OTCPK: UNADF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Union Andina De Cementos's (UNADF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Union Andina De Cementos.

Q

What is the target price for Union Andina De Cementos (UNADF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Union Andina De Cementos

Q

Current Stock Price for Union Andina De Cementos (UNADF)?

A

The stock price for Union Andina De Cementos (OTCPK: UNADF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Union Andina De Cementos (UNADF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Union Andina De Cementos.

Q

When is Union Andina De Cementos (OTCPK:UNADF) reporting earnings?

A

Union Andina De Cementos does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Union Andina De Cementos (UNADF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Andina De Cementos.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Andina De Cementos (UNADF) operate in?

A

Union Andina De Cementos is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.