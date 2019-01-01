QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
United Malt processes grains into malt, primarily for brewing into beer. The company is the fourth largest global malt processor and works with some of the world's largest breweries and distillers as well as fast growing craft producers. The business has capacity to process about 1.25 million metric tonnes of malt annually, primarily housed in the U.S. and Canada, serving the North American beer market, with additional facilities in Australia (serving both domestic brewing and exports to Asia) and the U.K. (selling to Scotch whisky distillers).

United Malt Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Malt Group (UMLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Malt Group (OTCGM: UMLGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Malt Group's (UMLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Malt Group.

Q

What is the target price for United Malt Group (UMLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Malt Group

Q

Current Stock Price for United Malt Group (UMLGF)?

A

The stock price for United Malt Group (OTCGM: UMLGF) is $3.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:40:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Malt Group (UMLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Malt Group.

Q

When is United Malt Group (OTCGM:UMLGF) reporting earnings?

A

United Malt Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Malt Group (UMLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Malt Group.

Q

What sector and industry does United Malt Group (UMLGF) operate in?

A

United Malt Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.