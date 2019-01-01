United Malt processes grains into malt, primarily for brewing into beer. The company is the fourth largest global malt processor and works with some of the world's largest breweries and distillers as well as fast growing craft producers. The business has capacity to process about 1.25 million metric tonnes of malt annually, primarily housed in the U.S. and Canada, serving the North American beer market, with additional facilities in Australia (serving both domestic brewing and exports to Asia) and the U.K. (selling to Scotch whisky distillers).