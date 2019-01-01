ñol

Umatrin Holding
(OTCPK:UMHL)
0.015
00
At close: May 20
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.01 - 0.06
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding42.2M / 182.4M
Vol / Avg.- / 30.2K
Mkt Cap2.7M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.02
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Umatrin Holding (OTC:UMHL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Umatrin Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)

$256.2K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Umatrin Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Umatrin Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is Umatrin Holding (OTCPK:UMHL) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Umatrin Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Umatrin Holding (OTCPK:UMHL)?
A

There are no earnings for Umatrin Holding

Q
What were Umatrin Holding’s (OTCPK:UMHL) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Umatrin Holding

