Umatrin Holding Ltd is involved in the business of direct selling and trading on beauty and personal care products and investment holding. Its products include Akero Afatelo, Akero Karela, Sophielicous, Akero Gold Mask, Akero Feminine Wash, Akero Fruit Juice, Unibersih, and others. The company introduces and distributes its products on its online platform and offline platform. The company primarily operates in Malaysia.