Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
Mkt Cap
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
EPS
Shares
Outstanding
Umatrin Holding Ltd is involved in the business of direct selling and trading on beauty and personal care products and investment holding. Its products include Akero Afatelo, Akero Karela, Sophielicous, Akero Gold Mask, Akero Feminine Wash, Akero Fruit Juice, Unibersih, and others. The company introduces and distributes its products on its online platform and offline platform. The company primarily operates in Malaysia.

Umatrin Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Umatrin Holding (UMHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Umatrin Holding (OTCQB: UMHL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Umatrin Holding's (UMHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Umatrin Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Umatrin Holding (UMHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Umatrin Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Umatrin Holding (UMHL)?

A

The stock price for Umatrin Holding (OTCQB: UMHL) is $0.026 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:27:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Umatrin Holding (UMHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umatrin Holding.

Q

When is Umatrin Holding (OTCQB:UMHL) reporting earnings?

A

Umatrin Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Umatrin Holding (UMHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Umatrin Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Umatrin Holding (UMHL) operate in?

A

Umatrin Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.