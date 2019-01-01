QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Umax Group Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Umax Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Umax Group (UMAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Umax Group (OTCPK: UMAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Umax Group's (UMAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Umax Group.

Q

What is the target price for Umax Group (UMAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Umax Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Umax Group (UMAX)?

A

The stock price for Umax Group (OTCPK: UMAX) is $0.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:49:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Umax Group (UMAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umax Group.

Q

When is Umax Group (OTCPK:UMAX) reporting earnings?

A

Umax Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Umax Group (UMAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Umax Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Umax Group (UMAX) operate in?

A

Umax Group is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.