Umami Sustainable Seafood
(OTCEM:UMAM)
~0
00
At close: Dec 15

Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTC:UMAM), Dividends

Umami Sustainable Seafood issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Umami Sustainable Seafood generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Umami Sustainable Seafood Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Q
What date did I need to own Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Q
How much per share is the next Umami Sustainable Seafood (UMAM) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Umami Sustainable Seafood (OTCEM:UMAM)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Umami Sustainable Seafood.

