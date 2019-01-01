QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Uluru Inc is a US-based specialty medical technology company which focuses on developing and commercializing a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies, to improve outcomes for patients, healthcare professionals, and payers. The key product of the company Altrazeal Transforming Powder Dressing which is based on Nanoflex technology for wound treatment such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, abrasions, non-healing surgical wounds, trauma and chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The company also develops Nanoflex Powder platform which is a novel wound treatment technology used to promote the healing of exuding wounds.

Uluru Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Uluru (ULUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Uluru (OTCEM: ULUR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Uluru's (ULUR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Uluru.

Q

What is the target price for Uluru (ULUR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Uluru

Q

Current Stock Price for Uluru (ULUR)?

A

The stock price for Uluru (OTCEM: ULUR) is $0.1749 last updated Fri Sep 24 2021 19:19:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Uluru (ULUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Uluru.

Q

When is Uluru (OTCEM:ULUR) reporting earnings?

A

Uluru does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Uluru (ULUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Uluru.

Q

What sector and industry does Uluru (ULUR) operate in?

A

Uluru is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.