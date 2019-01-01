Uluru Inc is a US-based specialty medical technology company which focuses on developing and commercializing a range of wound care and muco-adhesive film products based on its Nanoflex and OraDisc technologies, to improve outcomes for patients, healthcare professionals, and payers. The key product of the company Altrazeal Transforming Powder Dressing which is based on Nanoflex technology for wound treatment such as partial thickness burns, donor sites, abrasions, non-healing surgical wounds, trauma and chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers. The company also develops Nanoflex Powder platform which is a novel wound treatment technology used to promote the healing of exuding wounds.