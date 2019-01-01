QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ARCA: ULTR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF's (ULTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF.

Q

What is the target price for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ARCA: ULTR) was reported by Stifel on August 18, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting ULTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -90.70% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR)?

A

The stock price for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ARCA: ULTR) is $48.38 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:51:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF.

Q

When is IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ARCA:ULTR) reporting earnings?

A

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF (ULTR) operate in?

A

IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.