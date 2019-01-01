QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.33/1.01%
52 Wk
32.43 - 42.32
Mkt Cap
181.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
19.91
EPS
66.31
Shares
5.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ULS Group Inc is an Information Technology company. It develops IT consulting and solutions business in the strategic IT field.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ULS Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ULS Group (ULPRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ULS Group (OTCGM: ULPRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ULS Group's (ULPRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ULS Group.

Q

What is the target price for ULS Group (ULPRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ULS Group

Q

Current Stock Price for ULS Group (ULPRF)?

A

The stock price for ULS Group (OTCGM: ULPRF) is $32.43 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:10:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ULS Group (ULPRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ULS Group.

Q

When is ULS Group (OTCGM:ULPRF) reporting earnings?

A

ULS Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ULS Group (ULPRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ULS Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ULS Group (ULPRF) operate in?

A

ULS Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.