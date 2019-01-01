ñol

Porter Holding Intl
(OTCPK:ULNV)
1.01
00
At close: Apr 11
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.1 - 4.88
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding17.1M / 508.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.4K
Mkt Cap513.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price1.01
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Porter Holding Intl (OTC:ULNV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Porter Holding Intl reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$25.7K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Porter Holding Intl using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Porter Holding Intl Questions & Answers

Q
When is Porter Holding Intl (OTCPK:ULNV) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Porter Holding Intl

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Porter Holding Intl (OTCPK:ULNV)?
A

There are no earnings for Porter Holding Intl

Q
What were Porter Holding Intl’s (OTCPK:ULNV) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Porter Holding Intl

