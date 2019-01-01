QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. United Laboratories is organized into three revenue streams, including Intermediate products, Bulk medicine, and Finished products. The company's Finished products segment includes antibiotic products, capsule casings, and other medicines. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Bulk medicine segment, followed by Finished products. Most of the company's sales are generated in China, followed by Europe and India.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target