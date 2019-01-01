QQQ
United Laboratories International Holdings Ltd is a major drug manufacturing company. United Laboratories is organized into three revenue streams, including Intermediate products, Bulk medicine, and Finished products. The company's Finished products segment includes antibiotic products, capsule casings, and other medicines. The vast majority of the company's revenue is derived from its Bulk medicine segment, followed by Finished products. Most of the company's sales are generated in China, followed by Europe and India.

United Laboratories Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United Laboratories Intl (ULIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United Laboratories Intl (OTCPK: ULIHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are United Laboratories Intl's (ULIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United Laboratories Intl.

Q

What is the target price for United Laboratories Intl (ULIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United Laboratories Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for United Laboratories Intl (ULIHF)?

A

The stock price for United Laboratories Intl (OTCPK: ULIHF) is $0.6051 last updated Mon Nov 15 2021 15:34:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United Laboratories Intl (ULIHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Laboratories Intl.

Q

When is United Laboratories Intl (OTCPK:ULIHF) reporting earnings?

A

United Laboratories Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is United Laboratories Intl (ULIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United Laboratories Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does United Laboratories Intl (ULIHF) operate in?

A

United Laboratories Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.