Universal Logistics Hldgs
(NASDAQ:ULH)
28.99
-0.18[-0.62%]
At close: Jun 3
28.99
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low28.73 - 29.41
52 Week High/Low15.86 - 29.42
Open / Close29 / 28.99
Float / Outstanding6.9M / 26.4M
Vol / Avg.45.8K / 62.2K
Mkt Cap766.5M
P/E8.28
50d Avg. Price21.96
Div / Yield0.42/1.45%
Payout Ratio12
EPS1.56
Total Float6.9M

Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH), Dividends

Universal Logistics Hldgs issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Universal Logistics Hldgs generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.90%

Annual Dividend

$0.42

Last Dividend

Jun 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Universal Logistics Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Logistics Hldgs. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on July 5, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Universal Logistics Hldgs ($ULH) will be on July 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Universal Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:ULH)?
A

Universal Logistics Hldgs has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Universal Logistics Hldgs (ULH) was $0.10 and was paid out next on July 5, 2022.

