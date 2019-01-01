QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
UK Oil & Gas PLC is in the oil & gas industry of United Kingdom. Its principal activity is to acquire a portfolio of direct and indirect interests in exploration, development and production oil and gas assets. Its three segments include Oil exploration and production, Oil exploration and evaluation and Head office, corporate and administrative. It's all assets and operations located in the UK.

UK Oil & Gas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UK Oil & Gas (UKLLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UK Oil & Gas (OTCGM: UKLLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UK Oil & Gas's (UKLLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UK Oil & Gas.

Q

What is the target price for UK Oil & Gas (UKLLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UK Oil & Gas

Q

Current Stock Price for UK Oil & Gas (UKLLF)?

A

The stock price for UK Oil & Gas (OTCGM: UKLLF) is $0.0005 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 14:32:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UK Oil & Gas (UKLLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UK Oil & Gas.

Q

When is UK Oil & Gas (OTCGM:UKLLF) reporting earnings?

A

UK Oil & Gas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UK Oil & Gas (UKLLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UK Oil & Gas.

Q

What sector and industry does UK Oil & Gas (UKLLF) operate in?

A

UK Oil & Gas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.