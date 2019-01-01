ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Singapore Land Gr
(OTCPK:UILCY)
36.30
00
At close: May 12
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low36.3 - 51.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 71.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap2.6B
P/E10.81
50d Avg. Price36.3
Div / Yield4.81/13.24%
Payout Ratio15.16
EPS0.86
Total Float-

Singapore Land Gr (OTC:UILCY), Dividends

Singapore Land Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Singapore Land Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Singapore Land Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Land Gr.

Q
What date did I need to own Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Land Gr.

Q
How much per share is the next Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Singapore Land Gr (UILCY) will be on May 9, 2012 and will be $0.43

Q
What is the dividend yield for Singapore Land Gr (OTCPK:UILCY)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Singapore Land Gr.

Browse dividends on all stocks.