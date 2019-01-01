United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), Dividends

United Insurance Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Insurance Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for United Insurance Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 16, 2022.
