United Insurance Holdings
(NASDAQ:UIHC)
1.73
00
At close: Jun 3
1.71
-0.0200[-1.16%]
After Hours: 4:23PM EDT
Day High/Low1.65 - 1.77
52 Week High/Low1.29 - 6.34
Open / Close1.73 / 1.73
Float / Outstanding19.4M / 43.3M
Vol / Avg.133.1K / 201.8K
Mkt Cap74.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price2.41
Div / Yield0.24/13.87%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.77
Total Float19.4M

United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC), Dividends

United Insurance Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash United Insurance Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.80%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

Mar 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

United Insurance Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Insurance Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Insurance Holdings (UIHC). The last dividend payout was on March 16, 2022 and was $0.06

Q
How much per share is the next United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for United Insurance Holdings (UIHC). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on March 16, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC)?
A

United Insurance Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for United Insurance Holdings (UIHC) was $0.06 and was paid out next on March 16, 2022.

