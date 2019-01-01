QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
UIB Group Ltd is an insurance brokerage company, operating in China. It offers school liability insurance, student safety insurance, and teacher medical supplementary insurance, among others.

UIB Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UIB Group (UIBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UIB Group (OTCEM: UIBGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are UIB Group's (UIBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UIB Group.

Q

What is the target price for UIB Group (UIBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UIB Group

Q

Current Stock Price for UIB Group (UIBGF)?

A

The stock price for UIB Group (OTCEM: UIBGF) is $0.005 last updated Mon Aug 02 2021 15:56:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UIB Group (UIBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UIB Group.

Q

When is UIB Group (OTCEM:UIBGF) reporting earnings?

A

UIB Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UIB Group (UIBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UIB Group.

Q

What sector and industry does UIB Group (UIBGF) operate in?

A

UIB Group is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.