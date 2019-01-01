QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers. Each segment contributes roughly half of the firm's overall revenue. Universal Health Services receives a significant portion of its net patient revenue from Medicare and Medicaid. The largest proportion of the firm's net patient revenue is paid by managed care organizations.

Universal Health Services Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Universal Health Services (UHID) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Universal Health Services (OTCPK: UHID) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Universal Health Services's (UHID) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Universal Health Services.

Q

What is the target price for Universal Health Services (UHID) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Universal Health Services

Q

Current Stock Price for Universal Health Services (UHID)?

A

The stock price for Universal Health Services (OTCPK: UHID) is $104 last updated Mon Nov 02 2020 15:54:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Universal Health Services (UHID) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Universal Health Services.

Q

When is Universal Health Services (OTCPK:UHID) reporting earnings?

A

Universal Health Services does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Universal Health Services (UHID) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Universal Health Services.

Q

What sector and industry does Universal Health Services (UHID) operate in?

A

Universal Health Services is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.