Usha Martin Ltd is engaged in the business of production of wire rope. The company's operating segment includes Wire and wire ropes and others. It generates maximum revenue from the Wire and wire ropes segment. The wire and wire ropes segment manufactures and sells steel wires, strands, wire ropes, cord, related accessories, and others. Its Others segment include manufacturing and selling of wire drawing and allied machines and corporate office. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from India.