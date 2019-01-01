QQQ
UGI Corp is an American holding company that, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transport and marketing of energy and related services. Its segments include AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business. The UGI International segment consists of LPG distribution businesses. The Midstream & Marketing segment consists of energy-related businesses. The UGI Utilities segment consists of the regulated natural gas and electric distribution.

Analyst Ratings

UGI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UGI (UGIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UGI (NYSE: UGIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UGI's (UGIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for UGI.

Q

What is the target price for UGI (UGIC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for UGI

Q

Current Stock Price for UGI (UGIC)?

A

The stock price for UGI (NYSE: UGIC) is $91.2043 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:24:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UGI (UGIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for UGI.

Q

When is UGI (NYSE:UGIC) reporting earnings?

A

UGI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is UGI (UGIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UGI.

Q

What sector and industry does UGI (UGIC) operate in?

A

UGI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.