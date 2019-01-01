ñol

UGI
(NYSE:UGI)
43.19
-1.09[-2.46%]
At close: Jun 3
43.21
0.0200[0.05%]
After Hours: 4:52PM EDT
Day High/Low43 - 44.28
52 Week High/Low33.05 - 48.55
Open / Close44.06 / 43.21
Float / Outstanding161.3M / 210M
Vol / Avg.1M / 2M
Mkt Cap9.1B
P/E6.16
50d Avg. Price37.89
Div / Yield1.44/3.33%
Payout Ratio19.66
EPS4.44
Total Float161.3M

UGI (NYSE:UGI), Key Statistics

UGI (NYSE: UGI) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
15.5B
Trailing P/E
6.16
Forward P/E
12.85
PE Ratio (TTM)
16.43
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
1.02
Price / Book (mrq)
1.5
Price / EBITDA
3.2
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
5.33
Earnings Yield
16.25%
Price change 1 M
1.01
Stock Price History
Alpha
0.01
Beta
0.58
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
28.76
Tangible Book value per share
8.44
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
11.6B
Total Assets
17.8B
Total Liabilities
11.6B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.91
Gross Margin
57.59%
Net Margin
26.92%
EBIT Margin
38.89%
EBITDA Margin
42.59%
Operating Margin
38.43%