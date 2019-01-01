QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Union Bridge Holdings Ltd is a holding company. It is engaged in providing technology in the digital media industry, including developing a branded social network and e-commerce app platform aiming to promote a high quality of life for families and seniors by using artificial intelligence, blockchain, and cognitive e-commerce technology in China, Hong Kong, and the Asia Pacific.

Union Bridge Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Union Bridge Holdings (UGHL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Union Bridge Holdings (OTCEM: UGHL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Union Bridge Holdings's (UGHL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Union Bridge Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Union Bridge Holdings (UGHL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Union Bridge Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Union Bridge Holdings (UGHL)?

A

The stock price for Union Bridge Holdings (OTCEM: UGHL) is $0.02 last updated Tue Aug 31 2021 17:17:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Union Bridge Holdings (UGHL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Union Bridge Holdings.

Q

When is Union Bridge Holdings (OTCEM:UGHL) reporting earnings?

A

Union Bridge Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Union Bridge Holdings (UGHL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Union Bridge Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Union Bridge Holdings (UGHL) operate in?

A

Union Bridge Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.