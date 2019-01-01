QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Underground Energy Corp is engaged in identifying, acquiring, exploring, developing and producing oil and gas reserves from a shale formation in North America using the exploration and recovery techniques and technologies. It focuses on Zaca Field Extension Project in Santa Barbara County, California.

Underground Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Underground Energy (UGGYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Underground Energy (OTCGM: UGGYF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Underground Energy's (UGGYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Underground Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Underground Energy (UGGYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Underground Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Underground Energy (UGGYF)?

A

The stock price for Underground Energy (OTCGM: UGGYF) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Dec 23 2021 18:16:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Underground Energy (UGGYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Underground Energy.

Q

When is Underground Energy (OTCGM:UGGYF) reporting earnings?

A

Underground Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Underground Energy (UGGYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Underground Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Underground Energy (UGGYF) operate in?

A

Underground Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.