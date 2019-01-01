QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.72 - 2.72
Mkt Cap
3.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
Unipol Gruppo SpA together with its subsidiaries is engaged in providing insurance & banking products in Italy. It offers life insurance, non-life insurance, car insurance and loans for entrepreneurial activities. It is also engaged in the real estate sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Unipol Gruppo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Unipol Gruppo (UFGSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Unipol Gruppo (OTCPK: UFGSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Unipol Gruppo's (UFGSY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Unipol Gruppo.

Q

What is the target price for Unipol Gruppo (UFGSY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Unipol Gruppo

Q

Current Stock Price for Unipol Gruppo (UFGSY)?

A

The stock price for Unipol Gruppo (OTCPK: UFGSY) is $2.72 last updated Today at 3:32:47 PM.

Q

Does Unipol Gruppo (UFGSY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 16, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 2, 2012.

Q

When is Unipol Gruppo (OTCPK:UFGSY) reporting earnings?

A

Unipol Gruppo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Unipol Gruppo (UFGSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Unipol Gruppo.

Q

What sector and industry does Unipol Gruppo (UFGSY) operate in?

A

Unipol Gruppo is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.