Unifin Financiera SAB
(OTCGM:UFFRF)
1.29
00
At close: Mar 9
1.6106
0.3206[24.85%]
After Hours: 4:07PM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.18 - 1.66
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 448.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 1.6K
Mkt Cap578.8M
P/E7.01
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.92
Total Float-

Unifin Financiera SAB (OTC:UFFRF), Key Statistics

Unifin Financiera SAB (OTC: UFFRF) analysis, key statistics.

Valuation Measures
Enterprise Value
4.1B
Trailing P/E
7.01
Forward P/E
- -
PE Ratio (TTM)
6.74
PEG Ratio (TTM)
- -
Price / Sales (ttm)
0.96
Price / Book (mrq)
0.92
Price / EBITDA
6.02
Enterprise Value / EBITDA (TTM)
46.27
Earnings Yield
14.27%
Price change 1 M
1
Stock Price History
Alpha
- -
Beta
-0.04
Balance Sheet
Book Value per share
1.41
Tangible Book value per share
1.38
Total Liabilities (Quarterly)
80.8B
Total Assets
93.3B
Total Liabilities
80.8B
Profitability
Net income Growth
0.42
Gross Margin
33.14%
Net Margin
14.54%
EBIT Margin
18.29%
EBITDA Margin
21.93%
Operating Margin
15.99%