Unifin Financiera SAB de CV SOFOM ENR is a Mexican company that is engaged in the financial industry. It provides various financial services. It is responsible for operating leases for construction and industrial equipment, machinery, various types of transportations vehicles, including cars, trucks, helicopters, airplanes and other vessels, and other capital assets. The company provides liquidity and financing solutions to its customers by purchasing or discounting their accounts receivable. Its segments are Leases; Factoring and Other loans.