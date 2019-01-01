Universal Entertainment Corp is a Japanese manufacturer of gaming machines. The company's primary business, which constitutes the majority of consolidated revenue, is to manufacture and sell Pachislot and Pachinko gaming machines, and related parts and peripherals. Universal Entertainment also operates the Okada Manila casino resort in Manila Bay, Philippines. In addition to gaming operations, the company has businesses in media content, broadcasting, online games, and restaurants. The company derives the vast majority of income domestically.