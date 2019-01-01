Union Electric (OTC:UEPCN), Dividends

Union Electric issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Union Electric generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Union Electric. The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.19 on November 15, 2018.
There are no upcoming dividends for Union Electric (UEPCN). The last dividend payout was on November 15, 2018 and was $1.19
There are no upcoming dividends for Union Electric (UEPCN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $1.19 on November 15, 2018
Union Electric has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Union Electric (UEPCN) was $1.19 and was paid out next on November 15, 2018.
Browse dividends on all stocks.