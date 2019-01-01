Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC provides electronic and software technologies for the defense, aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company develops relationships with customers to identify needs and customize solutions. It has a wide product portfolio to sell differentiated technologies and systems for improving communication platforms. Thousands of contracts are created with a multitude of customers each year. It reports in three segments: Maritime; Intelligence and Communications and Critical Detection and Control. Approximately half of the revenue is derived from North America and around one-third comes from the United Kingdom.